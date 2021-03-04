Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Provides Digital Finish Line Tape For Your Virtual Race

Though runners cannot cross the finish line in person, participants of the Chicago 2021 Shamrock Shuffle can still use customized tape found online.

Officials of the virtual race created Shamrock Shuffle finish line tape, which they encouraged participants to break through at the end of the run. Shufflers can also use official signage throughout the running path.

Shamrock Shuffle finish line tape can be found here.

Shamrock Shuffle race signage can be found here.

Participants and any supporters are also encouraged to post photos on social media along the journey using the hashtag #ShamrockShuffle.

Kicking off the St. Patrick's Day season, the Shamrock Shuffle is set to take place March 19 through March 21 from any location nationwide through the virtual race, and there's still time to register.

“For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has brought the running community together for a celebration of health and movement,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “While we wish we could be together in person, we’re excited for a new take on one of the city’s most celebrated running traditions.”

Runners can sign up now for the 8K, 2-Mile Walk or The Mile. An entry is $30 for United States residents and $55 for participants residing outside of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE 2021 BANK OF AMERICA VIRTUAL SHAMROCK SHUFFLE

Shuffle participants will receive a Nike Dri-fit shirt, running belt, digital amenities and a personalized event bib number.

In order to register, participants under 18 years of age must have the registration completed by a parent or legal guardian. Runners must be 8 years of age or older as of March 19, according to race officials.

Participants can begin submitting their race results in their accounts on March 19 and have until 11:59 p.m. on March 21. Runners can also sync wearable devices to track the race such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit.

After results are submitted, the Shamrock Shuffle race will award runners with a finisher certificate.

The race has no designated start, finish or course route, according to the Shamrock Shuffle, requiring each running to monitor the distance and speed.

Hoping to run for a good cause? Chicago's virtual Shamrock Shuffle race welcomes runners for various charities.

In order to join a charity team, participants should contact the charity of choice through the Shamrock Shuffle's Charity Index, located here.