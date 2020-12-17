Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Opens Registration For Virtual 2021 Race

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle opened registration Thursday for a virtual race in 2021 to kick off running season in Chicago, race organizers announced.

“For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has brought the running community together for a celebration of health and movement,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “While we wish we could be together in person, we’re excited for a new take on one of the city’s most celebrated running traditions.”

Race organizers developed an eight-week Training Challenge to keep runners "motivated and moving on their journey to the virtual race weekend experience," set to take place Friday, March 19, through Sunday, March 21.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE 2021 BANK OF AMERICA VIRTUAL SHAMROCK SHUFFLE

The Training Challenge kicks off Monday, Jan. 25, with a built-in support system via the Nike Training Program and weekly mileage challenges.

Runners can sign up now for the 8K, 2-Mile Walk or The Mile. An entry is $30 for United States residents and $55 for participants residing outside of the United States.

Shuffle participants will receive a Nike Dri-fit shirt, running belt, digital amenities and a personalized event bib number.

Registered runners also can virtually participate and connect via The Deloitte Team Competition, "a unique way to bring the camaraderie of training and race day to running clubs, groups of friends, and corporate teams during this unique time. Teams will compete based on overall mileage during the Training Challenge and average race time over race weekend."