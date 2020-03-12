Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has been canceled, organizers said Thursday evening, after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the mandatory cancellation of gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago's unofficial start of running season, was scheduled to step off on March 22.

Read the full statement below:

"The safety and wellbeing of our event participants, volunteers, event staff, and spectators is always our top priority. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the unique impact it continues to pose to our community, we have made the decision in partnership with the City of Chicago and local public health authorities to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has been recognized as the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago, welcoming runners of all abilities to enjoy a fun and healthy way to continue Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. We came to this decision mindful of our core commitment to the health and wellness for everyone in our community.

Registered runners for the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will receive a refund for their entry fee. We are working through all of the elements resulting from the event cancellation and are committed to providing an update to runners in 7 to 10 business days.

We are already looking forward to the 2021 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 21, 2021. Event updates and information are available at shamrockshuffle.comOpens a Dialog.

In the meantime, we encourage all of our participants, volunteers, event staff, partners and vendors to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy during these unprecedented times."

Earlier this week, the city of Chicago canceled its downtown and South Side St. Patrick's Day parades, as well as the iconic dyeing of the Chicago River. For a list of Chicago-area event cancellations, click here.

Major sporting events also were canceled as concerns continue to rise over the spread of coronavirus. Major League Baseball announced Thursday it has canceled the rest of its spring training game schedule and delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks. The National Hockey League also said it is pausing its season, following the NBA in doing the same. The NCAA also announced the cancellation of the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are media partners with the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and Bank of America Chicago Marathon.