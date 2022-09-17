Bank of America Chicago Marathon Reveals Special Edition Goose Island Beer Can

Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners will get to kick off post-race celebrations with a drinkable trophy.

Goose Island has joined forces with the marathon to create a special edition beer can designed specifically for the event's 44th running, which is set to take place Oct. 9.

The bright orange cans will feature the Windy City's flagship stars, with an emboldened "finisher" tag printed on its side.

See you at the finish line 10/9/22#chicagomarathon pic.twitter.com/bhxy7YSRBp — Goose Island Beer Co. (@GooseIsland) September 13, 2022

On race day, the can will be brimming with 312 Wheat Ale, a locally brewed beer "densely populated with flavor" that Goose Island said was inspired by the city.

As described by the brewery, the drink has a "crisp, fruity ale" flavor that is encapsulated in "a smooth, creamy body that's immensely refreshing."

Goose Island will dish out the drink to marathon runners at the Post-Race Party in Grant Park's Butler Field.

All runners who cross the finish line, and are ages 21 or up, can redeem their bib ticket for the complimentary Goose Island beer.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.