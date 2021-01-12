Bank of America Chicago Marathon Registration Opens For 2021 Race

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon opened its registration Tuesday for the 2021 fall race.

Chicago Marathon said their guaranteed and non-guaranteed entry applications are officially open, offering several opportunities for individuals to submit entries for the race.

In order to receive a guaranteed entry, the applicant must agree to the terms of the entry or qualify for the entry, according to the organization's social media post.

"If you meet the marathon qualifying standards, you can guarantee your spot in the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a time qualifier," the marathon's Instagram post read.

The organization said individuals who finished the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years can guarantee a spot in the 2021 race as a "legacy finisher." Applicants interested in running with an international tour group can also guarantee a spot in the Chicago Marathon by applying online.

Individuals who have finished four or more times since 2008 and have signed up for the virtual 2021 Shamrock Shuffle can guarantee a spot in the Chicago Marathon, the organization said.

"Individuals not eligible for a guaranteed entry can apply for a 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon entry through the non-guaranteed entry drawing application," the organization said.

Chicago Marathon said after the five-week application window closes, names will be selected from a pool of all non-guaranteed entry applicants for a spot. Individuals accepted will be notified through email in March, the organization wrote in a post.

Marathon race organizers confirmed in November that planning has begun for the 2021 race, with hopes of returning to the streets after the coronavirus pandemic forced the iconic event to turn virtual last fall.

The event is currently slated to take place on Oct. 10, according to race organizers, who said they "are working closely with the City of Chicago on race weekend plans that align with Chicago’s public health and safety guidance."

Organizers of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced in December a multi-year media partnership agreement with NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago for coverage of the Chicago Marathon and Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle through 2023.

NBC 5 has been a Bank of America Chicago Marathon media partner for the past 12 years, and Telemundo Chicago since 2017.

“We’re thrilled to announce our continued partnership with NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago as the official English and Spanish-language home of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle,” said Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle executive race director. “The teams at NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago capture the spirit of our events, from the world-class elite races to inspiring human interest stories. Through our partnership we will continue to provide runners and fans in the city and beyond with access to live and compelling content that connect them to all aspects of the marathon journey.”

As the official media partners for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago provide pre-marathon programming, training tips, runner profiles and extensive live race day coverage across the stations’ linear and digital platforms. The stations also deliver coverage of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago’s premier Spring running event, on its mobile apps and digital platforms.

“NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago are excited to remain as the home of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle,” added David Doebler, President/GM, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. “Our team takes pride in covering these epic races but next year will be extra special. We look forward to showcasing the vibrancy of our communities and telling the stories of resiliency behind our local athletes. From pre-race running tips to interviews in our English and Spanish-language race broadcasts, our news teams take pride in showcasing the vibrancy of our city, and the people that make these races world-class sporting events.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and broadcast live annually on the second Sunday in October from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Race day coverage features play-by-play action of the elite race from professional analysts, as well as course updates and inspiring stories from NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago anchors and reporters embedded across various neighborhoods along the course.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s on-air race day coverage will also be simulcast on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com, the NBC 5 Chicago app, and the Telemundo Chicago app. In addition, both stations will feature a live streaming finish line camera on their websites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time).