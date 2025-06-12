A recent study revealed that the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon boosted the Chicago Metropolitan Area economy by $683 million, marking a 22% increase in total economic impact compared to 2023.

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is not until Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Grant Park, but it will have many large shoes to fill.

There were nearly 53,000 participants in the 2024 Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13. According to data, out of state participation more than doubled in 2024.

Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago, said the Chicago Marathon is one of the most important events to boost tourism and showcase the city.

"The marathon brings together the Chicago community in a powerful and unique way, combining incredible economic impact with an unmatched energy that reaches all neighborhoods along the race route," Reynolds said. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue to support this great race each fall."

The race supported 4,589 full-time jobs in 2024, which is a 24% increase from 2023. The jobs generated $229 million in wages and salary income.

Bank of America Chicago president Rita Cook said the company is “amazed” by the people who come in and impact Chicago.

"On behalf of BofA, we’d like to thank the dedicated runners who raised a record-breaking $36 million to support worldwide charities close to their hearts, the selfless volunteers who managed the event, the millions of spectators who cheered along the race route, and the countless residents, businesses and organizations who created a welcoming and cordial environment for all to enjoy,” Cook said.

Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, said the essence of the marathon lies in the community that it creates.

“We are grateful for the tireless dedication of countless teammates who brought last year’s race to life, and we are eager to witness athletes push themselves to new limits this year,” Pinkowski said.

This year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon can be viewed on NBC 5 and on NBC Chicago's streaming platform on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.