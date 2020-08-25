Bank of America Chicago Marathon Announces Free 2020 ‘Virtual Experience'

In lieu of this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, race organizers announced Tuesday the free 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience to bring "the spirit and celebration of race week to you."

"We're inviting everyone to run with us in their own communities and celebrate their achievement virtually with the global running community," Chicago Marathon organizers said in a statement. "Shorter distances from the mile to the half marathon will be available for novice runners to veteran marathoners to take part in a new kind of running experience."

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience starts on Monday, Oct. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, the date that would have been the 43rd running of this year's race. The 2020 Chicago Marathon was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who registered for the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon "will have the exclusive opportunity to run the marathon distance as a part of the Virtual Experience," while anyone can participate in the shorter races.

Registered marathon runners will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for the 26.2-mile distance, organizers said.

Registration for each of the shorter virtual events -- the mile, the 5K, the 8K and the half marathon -- is available online.

The Virtual Experience also offers ways to "cheer on runners virtually, support event charity partners and share stories that highlight the individuals and communities that make the Chicago Marathon the people’s race."

Learn more at chicagomarathon.com.