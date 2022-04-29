Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Medal Revealed

The Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon recently showcased its medal for race finishers.

As designed by local artist Lefty Out There, the matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents.

Along with the medal, race participants will receive an event bib, timing device and Nike shirt.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course unveiled by organizers in early April. The full route can be found here.

The entry fee for the June 5 event currently is $95, but will increase to $115 at midnight May 9.

To register for the race, click here. More information can be found here.