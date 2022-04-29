bank of america chicago half marathon

Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Medal Revealed

Registration for the June 5 event is open now

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

The Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon recently showcased its medal for race finishers.

As designed by local artist Lefty Out There, the matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents.

Along with the medal, race participants will receive an event bib, timing device and Nike shirt.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course unveiled by organizers in early April. The full route can be found here.

The entry fee for the June 5 event currently is $95, but will increase to $115 at midnight May 9.

To register for the race, click here. More information can be found here.

Local

western Illinois 54 mins ago

Suspect Strikes and Kills Western Illinois Sheriff's Deputy During Chase

ed vrdolyak 1 hour ago

Ex-Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak Out of Prison, Now in Halfway House

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago half marathonBank of America Chicagobank of america chicago marathonBank of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us