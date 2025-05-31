Bank of America Chicago 13.1: A look at cafés, restaurants to fuel up for race day

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will welcome thousands of runners to the historic parks and boulevards of the city's West Side on Sunday.

As the city prepares for summer, race participants and visitors get to experience a quintessential time for community and nature-filled living, centered around Garfield, Douglass and Humboldt Park.

From extraordinary green spaces to picture-perfect lawns and lagoons to spiraling paved trails and an inland beach, the scenery throughout each neighborhood is captivating.

One of the major highlights of the race route is the tree-lined boulevards that connect the parks and businesses, which have made the area home for years. West Side pride is real and felt when visiting local restaurants and family-owned cafés, the perfect opportunity for carb-loading.

Here's a look at where you can find refreshments near the 13.1 route on Sunday:

Flying Saucer, 1123 N. California Ave.

If you’re a breakfast at anytime of the day person, this spot is for you. From skillets, burritos and bowls to sweeter options such as their challah French toast dipped in cinnamon butter, there is plenty to choose from.

Park and Field, 3509 W. Fullerton Ave.

For runners and families looking for a boozy brunch to pair with a post-race celebration, this Logan Square establishment could be the place.

Offering a massive patio and multiple gathering areas, a rotating weekly brunch menu and bottomless mimosas make the eatery a popular spot.

Shake Party Chicago, 1053 N. California Ave.

Runners in need of some quick liquid fuel are in luck here, with custom shakes, protein snacks and tea with added boosters give plenty of options for those on the go.

Among the offering is a strawberry cheesecake athlete rebuild shake, giving a sweet twist to a post-workout routine.

Monday Coffee Co., 3243 W. 16th St.

A coffee shop built on community connection and sustainable menu offerings, even those who don't enjoy coffee can enjoy options such as chai and matcha inside.

Known as a great local spot to settle in for remote work and community events, those closer to the south end of the race's route can stop in for a drink.

La Patrona, 3046 W. Cermak Rd.

For those looking for a hearty bite to eat after the race, La Patrona's authentic Mexican cuisine serves as a great option.

The restaurant is particularly known for their mulas, for customers who want extra toppings with their food. The nopalito mulas stand out on the eatery's menu.

Thimi’s Empanadas, 1247 S. Western Ave.

Renowned for their selection of empanadas and chimichurri sauce, Thimi's serves as another hearty option for a fun post-race gathering.

For those gathering at home, Thimi's also offers catering, with a wide range of affordable options inside.