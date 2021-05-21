‘Bandaged Bandit' Suspected in At Least 7 Robberies in Chicago, Suburbs: FBI

An individual dubbed the "bandaged bandit" by the FBI is believed to have robbed multiple banks, convenience stores and gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs, federal officials said Friday.

Authorities believe the man, who wears a bandage wrap on his left leg, is responsible for robberies that occurred between April 7 and May 18.

The "bandaged bandit" is suspected in the following incidents:

April 7 - TCF Bank - 1870 S. Arlington Heights Rd. - Arlington Heights

April 28 - 7-Eleven - 1425 W. Montrose Ave. - Chicago

April 30 - TCF Bank - 9449 Skokie Blvd. - Skokie

May 2 - 7-Eleven - 2010 N. Damen Ave. - Chicago

May 2 - Mobil gas station - 3200 N. Harlem Ave. - Chicago

May 4 - Amstar gas station - 1800 N. Harlem Ave. - Elmwood Park

May 18 - TCF Bank - 944 S. York - Elmhurst

The suspect is known to request money while displaying a handgun, authorities said. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, has a slim build and is said to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.