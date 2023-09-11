Bally's issues statement after man shot near temporary casino in River North

Bally's issued a statement on Monday after a shooting occurred nearby its temporary casino at the Medinah Temple in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

A man was walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North State Street when someone fired shots from a silver Dodge truck around 2:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened about a block from the Medinah Temple, where the temporary casino opened on Saturday. In a statement, Bally's said, "We are confident this situation was unrelated to our temporary venue... "We hold the highest standards in providing security and monitoring the casino's perimeter."

The casino is located in the Near North police district, where shootings are down 55% from last year. Neighborhood groups and local alderman previously voiced concerns about the facility, saying it could bring increased crime and more traffic issues to the area.