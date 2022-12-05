Bally's Casino Meeting Draws Mix of Support and Concern

Public comment during a community meeting hosted by the city of Chicago and the Bally's Corporation drew a mix of criticism, concern and support on Monday night.

Bally's has solicited community input, and altered its master plan, while it pursues a $1.7 billion dollar development in River West, centered by Chicago's first legal gambling operation.

The plan calls for a development with several uses, including more than 4,500 residences, a 3,000-seat indoor theatre, new parks, new streets and a riverwalk. It would all be anchored by a casino with 4,000 gaming positions.

"This is a long-term commitment," said Ameet Patel, a senior vice president at Bally’s.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Bally's executives said Monday that they've met several times with community stakeholders, represented by more than two dozen groups. The biggest concerns during Monday's meeting were traffic, noise and safety.

"This will not work if everybody will drive there in their own car," said one resident.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi attended the meeting, and told several residents that the city is working to make the site easily accessible to people by car, bike and the CTA.

Bally's has altered its plans several times, executives said, as a result of community feedback. For example, a bridge at Erie Street over the Chicago River has been omitted from the latest proposal.

"I appreciate the changes the casino has made [and] listening to the neighboring communities, but we know our community." said a local resident. "We want to get involved in the nitty-gritty."

More than two dozen speakers brought up several issues to Bally's executives and city officials.

Comment was mixed overall, with Bally's promising to work with the community on its plans. The company hopes to open its casino in 2026 following approval by the Chicago Plan Commission and Illinois Gaming Board.

"This is not an area that needs a casino," one resident said. "You are surrounded by family homes and family people."

"These people on this stage have been fair to every group that they’ve met with," another commented.

The casino would be Bally's 17th and its largest in the U.S.