Bakers Square isn't as prevalent as it once was, but still can be found in the Chicago area

A casual dining restaurant that holds the claim to "The Best Pie in America," Bakers Square once operated many locations across the Chicago area.

That number dwindled in 2020 before the pandemic hit, when locations in Alsip, Orland Park and Merrillville, Indiana, closed their doors, according to a previous Chicago Tribune report.

As Thanksgiving rolls around, a number of people have searched Bakers Square on Google -- to perhaps see where the nearest location is -- or if they can still get their hands on those signature pies. Yes -- the pies can still be purchased, but they might not be available in the same places they once were.

In present day, there are a total of seven Bakers Square locations -- all in the Midwest -- three of which happen to be in the Chicago suburbs or northwest Indiana.

The Chicago-area locations can be found below:

Chicago - Foster & Harlem - 5220 Harlem Ave.

Palatine - (Village Inn, but sells Bakers Square pies) 270 E. Northwest Hwy.

Schererville, Indiana - 1675 U.S. 41

Woodridge - 2020 W. 75th St.

If you don't have a restaurant nearby -- you might still be able to get your fix of Bakers Square pie without traveling far.

Certain pies, like the famous French Silk Pie are sold at grocery stores, such as Jewel-Osco. Pies are also available at Famous Dave's locations, including in Orland Park, 15657 S. Harlem Ave.