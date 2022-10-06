Bailey, Pritzker Face Off in Fiery First Gubernatorial Debate

In the first of two gubernatorial debates that incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker agreed to before the Nov. 8 general election, crime, abortion and taxes took center stage in a combative encounter.

The debate was held Thursday evening in downstate Normal at Illinois State University and televised on WGN-TV.

The two candidates called each other liars in the encounter, putting the stark differences between the candidates on virtually every major issue on display.

Among the disagreements between Bailey and Pritzker Thursday evening was the controversial SAFE-T Act set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, as well as COVID-19 policies and abortion, an issue that has taken center stage nationally since the Jackson v. Dobbs decision in June overturned 49 years of legal precedent that legalized abortions nationwide.

Bailey, who made his opposition to abortion a centerpiece to his primary campaign, was less committal on the issue Thursday evening.

"Illinois has the most permissive abortion laws in the nation. Nothing’s going to change," Bailey said.

Pritzker hit back, referencing Bailey's previously stated positions on the issue and painting him as extreme for the state's voters.

"Darren Bailey wants to eliminate a woman’s right to choose. He wants to take away women’s reproductive rights."

Bailey responded by saying the governor is "so divisive on everything."

When it came to crime, Pritzker was asked on three occasions if he would make any changes to the SAFE-T Act, refusing to say if he would endorse specific changes to the legislation.

Across the aisle, Bailey iterated his support for repealing the legislation entirely.

"He took away their training. Now local governments have to train their own police. He said you have to wear body cams. But now he said you have to pay for these yourself," Bailey said.

The two candidates also tangled on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a disagreement that predates this election season.

Bailey filed a lawsuit in downstate Clay County in the spring of 2020, alleging Pritzker exceeded his authority in issuing a stay-at-home order. A federal judge issued a restraining order to Bailey, exempting him from the order.

The influx of migrants into the Chicago area from Texas as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial Operation Lone Star was also a subject of discussion during the debate, with Bailey suggesting that Pritzker house the migrants in Hyatt hotels, alluding to the Pritzker family's ownership of the worldwide hotel chain.

While incumbents traditionally have an upper hand in debates, Bailey's preparation as the underdog in the race set the stage for a combative debate that made the candidates' disagreements heading into the election strikingly transparent.