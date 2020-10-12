Bail Set at $500K for St. Charles Man Accused in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Woman in Wheelchair

A Kane County judge on Monday set bail at $500,000 for a St. Charles man accused of striking an 88-year-old woman in a wheelchair Friday and then fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Jensen was charged with failure to report an accident or death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to yield at crosswalk.

In order to apply for bond, Jensen must post 10% of the bail amount - $50,000. If he posts bond, Jensen will be prohibited from driving a motor vehicle, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

According to initial witness statements, Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago, was crossing North Third Street with her adult son at approximately 4 p.m. Friday when a Ram pickup truck waiting at the light began making a right turn from southbound Third Street to westbound Main Street.

The pickup, which was allegedly driven by Jensen, then struck the woman in the crosswalk and continued westbound on Main Street without stopping, police said.

Radnoti was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she was pronounced dead.

In the hours following the crash, police circulated a photo of the pickup to the community. Jensen turned himself in before midnight Friday, St. Charles police said.

Jensen remained in custody at the Kane County Jail Monday, and is set to appear back in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20.