Bail Denied for Suspect in Deadly River North Road Rage Stabbing

A Cook County judge on Saturday denied bail for a 25-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in connection with a road rage attack in which he allegedly stabbed another driver in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Alan Perez, 25, was charged in connection with Tuesday night's fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the first block of West Ohio Street, police said. Prosecutors say Walker was trailing Perez's vehicle, eventually cutting him off and Perez honked.

Perez and Walker both got out of their vehicles, with Walker unarmed and Perez possessing a knife. Walker tried to hold Perez off, but Perez stabbed him in the neck then took off.

One day later, police made contact with Perez's passengers, his wife and brother, while Perez fled to Indiana. Perez eventually turned himself in Thursday and gave police information about the crime as well as the knife. At Saturday's hearing, the presiding judge told the courtroom the road rage should have stopped at honking.

Signs have been placed across the Chicago area, reminding drivers to keep their cool while behind the wheel. Perez will be back in court Tuesday.