The island yoga retreat a Chicago woman attended before she was reported missing in The Bahamas has issued a statement, marking the latest development in the case as officials continue to investigate her disappearance.

"A participant from our yoga certification program, Taylor Casey is missing," The Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Casey, 41, of Chicago, was last seen June 19 on Paradise Island in Nassau, according to a flier from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Facebook.

Organizers at the Paradise Island yoga retreat said in their statement that Casey’s disappearance was discovered on June 20, "when she did not attend morning classes."

"She was last seen at the retreat late on the evening of June 19th," the statement continued.

"We urge anyone with information on Ms. Casey’s whereabouts to contact the local police immediately," the statement went on to say. "The Ashram is working with authorities in their investigation. Your assistance is greatly appreciated."

Colette Seymore, Casey's mother, also released a statement, saying family and friends were "deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well being."

"We love Taylor and want her home," Seymore stated in a press release that was posted to a public Facebook group titled "Find Taylor Casey."

Seymore's statement went on to say that Casey was eager to share her experience at the yoga retreat with others upon her return, leading her to believe her daughter may be in danger.

"Taylor would never disappear like this," the statement said.

According to the release, Seymore was expected to travel to Paradise Island and Nassau to coordinate with local authorities.

A report from the Nassau Guardian stated that police have used drones, divers and a canine unit in their search for Casey. During a local press conference Wednesday, Nassau Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings reported that Casey's cellphone had been found in the ocean, but her belongings were still at the retreat.

“Let me say that our priority is to find Taylor and to find Taylor in good health," Skippings said, in the Nassau Guardian's report.

In January, the U.S. issued a "Level 2" Travel Advisory for The Bahamas, warning that travelers should "exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime."

"The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands," the advisory said. "Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence. "

NBC Chicago has reached out to Casey's family, the yoga retreat and the Royal Bahamas Police Force to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.