Bahamas government responds to criticism over police handling of Taylor Casey investigation

The Bahamian government on Sunday addressed criticism over law enforcement's handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Casey, an African American transgender woman from Chicago who went missing last month while attending a yoga retreat in the island country.

The Consul General of the Bahamas in Washington, D.C. said the Royal Bahamian Police Force "has conducted a full and thorough investigation and continues to cooperate with the family and the U.S. authorities in the discharge of the investigation."

"...There have been no complaints from U.S. authorities on how this matter has been conducted," the statement continued. "In fact, we have been congratulated by both the family and the U.S. authorities."

At a news conference alongside local officials last week, a friend of Casey's who recently visited the Bahamas with the missing woman's mother said investigators offered unsatisfactory answers and misinformation.

"They couldn't keep details straight," Williams said. "We went to the Bahamas to get answers, and we left with more questions. And we left early because we feared for our safety. That's how dire the situation is."

Williams went on to say that authorities suggested Casey left on her own volition, but "we know that's not true."

The press conference came days after the Royal Bahamas Police Force held an update about their findings.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said searches using divers and submersible drone technology were conducted near the area Casey's cell phone had been found, but that no new evidence had been discovered.

On July 5, the Chief Superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force was placed on "garden leave," officials announced, raising questions about the integrity of the organization. According to a July 5 bulletin from the police force, Michael Johnson, Chief Superintendent and Officer-in-Charge-of the Criminal Investigation Department, agreed to garden leave -- a policy similar to paid leave -- following recent social media circulation of "voice notes" involving Johnson.

In Sunday's statement, the Consul General said there are "a number of material misstatements in the press" attributed to various spokespersons.

"We urge those making comments, therefore, not to prejudge this investigation by making comments that are manifestly prejudicial and untrue," their message continued, in part.

The complete statement can be found here.