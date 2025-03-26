Bags of ground coffee recalled in 15 states in the US, including Illinois: FDA

Bags of ground coffee sold in 15 states across the U.S., including Illinois, are being recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Some bags of Our Family Traverse Ground Coffee are being recalled after a portion of the product was "mislabeled" as decaffeinated, the FDA reported.

The recall, which was voluntarily issued on March 13 by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA and classified by the FDA as a "Class II" on Tuesday, includes bags sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The coffee, distributed by the SpartanNash Company out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was sold in 12-ounce bags, with best buy dates of Aug. 3, 2025.

No information was provided on what customers should do with the recalled product. Class II recalls are considered "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Some medical conditions and medications can prevent people from being able to consume caffeine.

"If you have health problems or take medications, pay extra attention to how much caffeine you’re having. Caffeine can make medical conditions like heart problems, diabetes, osteoporosis, and others worse," according to Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin.

Still, the FDA also warns that "decaffeinated coffees and teas have less caffeine than their regular counterparts, but still contain some caffeine."

"For example, decaf coffee typically has 2 to 15 milligrams in an 8-fluid-ounce cup. If you react strongly to caffeine in a negative way, you may want to avoid these beverages altogether," the agency stated on its website.

See the full product information below:

Product Description:

COFFEE ROASTERS Our Family TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY ARTIFICIALLY FLAVORED DECAF LIGHT ROAST GROUND COFFEE NET WT 12 OZ (340g) UPC 0 70253 11080 1 DISTRIBUTED BY THE SPARTANNASH COMPANY GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49518

Product Quantity:

692cs/6/12oz bags

Code Information:

BEST BEFORE 080325 V 15:37 C