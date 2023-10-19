Bad Bunny unveils three Chicago tour dates in support of new album

Record-setting recording artist Bad Bunny has announced that his “Most Wanted Tour” will make a stop in Chicago next spring, with three shows scheduled for the Windy City.

Last week, Bad Bunny released his new album, smashing streaming records and ramping up anticipation for his new tour, which will kick off Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City.

A total of 47 concerts will take place across the U.S., according to Pitchfork. Three of those dates are set for Chicago, according to organizers. Bad Bunny will play the United Center March 28-30, 2024, according to his website.

His latest album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana” was released Friday and immediately set a record for single-day streaming on Spotify, according to the service. He already had been the most-streamed artist on the platform in each of the last three years, with a total of 18.5 billion streams in 2022 alone.

His last two albums had both hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts and were both certified platinum, with his Nov. 2020 album “El Último Tour del Mundo” certified six-times platinum.