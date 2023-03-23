Bacterial Outbreak in Eyedrops Linked to Deaths, Vision Loss, in 16 States Including Illinois

At least three people have died, eight people have experienced vision loss and four had to undergo surgery to remove an eyeball after an outbreak of an "extensively drug-resistant strain" of a bacteria has been linked to several brand of eyedrops, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday in an alert.

According to the CDC, an outbreak of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa has been reported in 68 patients who used various artificial tear and eyedrop products in at least 16 states, including Illinois. The bacteria, which the CDC describes as "extensively drug-resistant," is associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections.

According to health officials, all 68 patients reported using a variety of eyedrops before noticing symptoms, forcing a recall of three brands: EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and Delsam's Artificial Eye Ointment.

"At this time, CDC and FDA recommend clinicians and patients stop using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears products pending additional guidance from CDC and FDA," the CDC's alert continued.

Where Have Cases Been Reported?

According to the CDC, the outbreak has been identified in 68 patients across 16 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexica, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Symptoms

A report from NBC News indicated that not all of the patients had eye infections. Others were found to have respiratory or urinary tract infections. Deaths can occur when the bacteria enter the bloodstream.

The CDC says it does not recommend testing patients who have used the recalled products but are not experiencing any signs or symptoms of an infection.

According to health experts, eye infection symptoms may include:

Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye

Eye pain or discomfort

Redness of the eye or eyelid

Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation)

Increased sensitivity to light

Blurry vision

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria are commonly found in water and soil and on the hands of otherwise healthy people, NBC News reports. Infections usually occur in hospital settings among people with weakened immune systems. As many as 37 patients were linked to four health care facility outbreaks, the CDC reported.

The outbreak strain, the CDC says, had "never been reported in the United States" prior to now.