Backstreet Boys Announce Tour Stop in Chicago Area

Attention '90s boy band fans: here's a reason to mark your calendars. The Backstreet Boys are coming back to the Chicago area.

The band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in south suburban Tinley Park on Aug. 1 as part of its DNA World Tour.

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

The tour, which will kick off July 10 in New York following the success of a sold-out tour last summer, was announced by the band Monday.

Fan club presale for tickets begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., with general sales starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.