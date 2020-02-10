Backstreet Boys Announce Tour Stop in Chicago Area

Attention '90s boy band fans: here's a reason to mark your calendars. The Backstreet Boys are coming back to the Chicago area.
The band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in south suburban Tinley Park on Aug. 1 as part of its DNA World Tour.
The tour, which will kick off July 10 in New York following the success of a sold-out tour last summer, was announced by the band Monday.
Fan club presale for tickets begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., with general sales starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.