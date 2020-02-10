Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys Announce Tour Stop in Chicago Area

The band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Aug. 1

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Singers Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Attention '90s boy band fans: here's a reason to mark your calendars. The Backstreet Boys are coming back to the Chicago area.

The band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in south suburban Tinley Park on Aug. 1 as part of its DNA World Tour.

The tour, which will kick off July 10 in New York following the success of a sold-out tour last summer, was announced by the band Monday.

Fan club presale for tickets begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., with general sales starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Backstreet Boys
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us