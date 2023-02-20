Babysitter Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Abuse in Death of 4-Month-Old Albany Park Infant

A woman is facing murder charges after a 4-month-old baby died while in her care at an Albany Park residence earlier this month.

According to police, 29-year-old Norma Chagnama faces one count of murder in connection with the death of Zury Cruz Sumba.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There, Sumba was reported to be unconscious and was not breathing, according to fire officials.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

According to a proffer, that homicide was caused by injuries sustained while the baby was in Chagnama’s care.

Prosecutors allege that at some point on Thursday the child had vomited on Chagnama’s bed. She then “forcefully picked up Zury from the bed, with hands under the infant’s buttocks but not supporting her head.”

She then allegedly “forcefully swung Zury onto her shoulder, patted her on the back, and threw her onto the bed. She then appeared to have more trouble breathing,” according to the proffer.

It was at that time that the babysitter called the baby’s mother, who arrived from work to find her child’s “arms limp by her sides and unresponsive.” She then began to perform CPR and called 911.

Prosecutors say that a CT scan revealed a “very large subdural hematoma” and other injuries consistent with child abuse, including spinal cord injuries.

The proffer also alleges that Chagnama did not possess a valid day care provider license.

Prosecutors say that the baby’s parents were arrested in late January and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after their infant was found outside in a vehicle while they were inside a Chicago restaurant.

The baby was taken in by DCFS for several days, and medical examinations at a local hospital revealed no physical trauma at the time, according to prosecutors.