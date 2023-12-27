Babysitter accused of stabbing two Lisle children, denied pretrial release

A 51-year-old woman was denied pretrial release after she allegedly stabbed two children while babysitting them in suburban Lisle earlier this year.

According to authorities, Jennifer Kouchoukos will remain incarcerated prior to her trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 17 incident.

She also faces charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13 and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies.

Lisle police were called to a residence at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 for reports of a suicide attempt, according to prosecutors.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl sitting in the house, both of whom were covered in blood.

Officers also found the suspect in the case wearing blood-soaked clothing in one of the home’s bathrooms.

Both children were hospitalized, as was the suspect in the case. Police say Kouchoukos was released from the hospital on Tuesday after more than a month of treatment, and was transported to DuPage County Jail.

She is accused of stabbing both children multiple times in the back and chest, according to prosecutors. Police found multiple knives, as well as an empty bottle of wine on the premises.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12. The state also filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation in the case.