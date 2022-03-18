Baby Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Cragin, Chicago Police Say

A one-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 West Wrightwood Avenue near North Linder Avenue. According to police, the baby was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender from a white-colored SUV fired shots, striking the infant.

The baby sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.