Chicago Violence

Baby Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Cragin, Chicago Police Say

blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Getty Images

A one-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 West Wrightwood Avenue near North Linder Avenue. According to police, the baby was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender from a white-colored SUV fired shots, striking the infant.

The baby sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violencechicago shootingbaby shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us