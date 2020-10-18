Stacy Jones

Baby Dies 5 Days After Mother Was Shot and Killed in Jeffrey Manor, Police Say

Chicago police have confirmed that the baby delivered after his mother was shot and killed last week in Jeffrey Manor has died.

According to authorities, Stacy Jones was shot on her porch early Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of East 95th Place. Jones, a probation officer at the Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department, was eight months pregnant, and she was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby at the hospital, but he passed away this weekend.

Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and authorities believe the shooting was not a random act.

A person of interest was questioned in the case, but was released from custody without charges, according to police.  

