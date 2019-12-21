Baby Boy, Grandmother Killed in Rollover Crash on Route 59 in Lake Villa

An infant boy and a 64-year-old woman were killed, and four others hurt, Thursday when their vehicle crashed into a pickup and rolled over in northwest suburban Lake County.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. as a pickup truck towing a trailer began to merge from the right shoulder of northbound Route 59 near Beach Avenue at the crest of a hill in unincorporated Lake Villa, according to Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli.

Nancy Siedlecki, a 64-year-old Spring Grove woman, was driving a Nissan SUV occupied by a baby and a toddler north on Route 59 when the Nissan struck the rear of the pickup, Covelli said.

The Nissan rolled over and slid into into a moving Hyundai Minivan occupied by a man and a 15-year-old boy, Covelli said.

Siedlecki and her 17-month-old grandson were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. An autopsy confirmed they died of blunt force injuries related to the crash. Covelli declined to identify the boy, who lived in Lake Zurich.

A 3-year-old girl who was also in the back seat was taken by helicopter to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Covelli said. She was listed in critical condition.

The 57-year-old driver of the Hyundai and a teen boy in the passenger seat were taken with serious injuries to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, he said.

The 41-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Covelli said. He was released from the hospital Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, Covelli said.