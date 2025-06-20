The Palatine Fire Department responded to reports of a baby delivery Friday on Southbound Route 53 and Palatine Road.

According to the fire department, paramedics were on the way to the scene when dispatched learned the baby had already been delivered without complications.

When paramedics arrived, the fire department said they confirmed the baby was born and was "crying as expected" with no obvious complications.

According to officials, the paramedics were then able to cut the cord and move both the mother and baby to an ambulance. The patients were transported to Northwestern Community Hospital for further evaluation.

The fire department said the mother was being driven to the hospital for some complaints when the delivery began.

No further information was available.