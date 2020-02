The fire department in suburban Mount Prospect was recently hit with a case of "baby fever."

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, its firefighters welcomed an impressive 16 babies into the world in 2019 - the most babies ever born to department members in one year.

Our family keeps growing! We had 16 babies born into our department in 2019! The most in one year! Plus two new... Posted by Mount Prospect Fire Department on Friday, February 7, 2020

On top of that, two other firefighters became grandfathers in 2019. The group recently came together for a photo at - where else? - the fire station that brought them all together.