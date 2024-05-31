Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report.

A baby bobcat that was on the loose for more than 24 hours after escaping a Michigan City zoo has been found safe and sound, according to officials.

Grace, the 9-month-old bobcat, had escaped her exhibit enclosure at the Washington Park Zoo Wednesday. She was "peacefully captured" near the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park Thursday night, according to to the zoo.

According to zoo officials, the animal, roughly the size of a housecat, was not a threat to the public when she wandered out and about.

"Due to her age and size, Grace will likely not be a threat to humans or most animals as long as she is left alone," Zoo Director Jamie Huss said in a release. "Bobcats are quiet, secretive and active from dusk to night; and as with all wildlife, the natural response of a bobcat is to move away from humans.”

According to officials, Grace and her sister Hazel arrived at the Washington Park Zoo in December, and had been living in a specially designed habitat since April.

Wednesday morning, Zoo staff noticed Hazel was alone in her enclosure, the release said. Staff then immediately moved Hazel to different building for "safe holding."

Around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Zoo officials said Grace had been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared her photo and kept a watchful eye!," the Zoo said in a Facebook post.