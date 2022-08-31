B/R Lists Bulls' DeRozan in ‘Most Overrated Players of Last 10 Years'

B/R lists DeRozan in 'Most overrated players of last 10 years' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Underrated, overrated, adequately rated? Which term best describes DeMar DeRozan?

Even after a season in which he placed his name in the MVP conversation, some prognosticators still skew toward overrated.

That’s right: In a piece published Wednesday, Bleacher Report named the Chicago Bulls All-Star one of "The NBA's Most Overrated Players of the Last 10 Years."

In arguing the case, the article points to DeRozan’s defensive deficiencies, reliance on midrange shotmaking and murky on-court impact throughout the earlier part of his career.

Those criticisms will sound familiar to those who read the widespread backlash to the Bulls' sign-and-trading for DeRozan last summer, a move Bleacher Report termed the worst signing of the offseason at the time.

DeRozan used that backlash to motivate perhaps his best season to date, averaging a career-high 27.9 points on plus efficiency — shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line — along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

In turn, he earned his fifth career All-Star selection and third career All-NBA nod. His clutch shotmaking and durability were integral to the Bulls snapping a four-season playoff drought.

Moreover, as the Bleacher Report article acknowledges, the Bulls outscored opponents by a rate of 1.1 points per 100 possessions in DeRozan’s 2,743 minutes last season — but were outscored by 4.8 points per 100 possessions in his off minutes, a 5.9-point difference. His positive impact was undeniable.

Overrated?

The logic doesn't add up. It points to a level of disrespect that DeRozan has, in recent years, shed in many circles.

But evidently, he still has doubters to prove wrong.

