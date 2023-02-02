Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks

By Max Molski

Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Sky keeps falling in Chicago.

Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

After playing college hoops at UConn, Stevens was drafted No. 6 overall by the Dallas Wings in 2018. She spent her first two WNBA seasons in Dallas before heading to Chicago, where she played the last three seasons.

Stevens started 11 games for the Sky in 2021 en route to a WNBA championship. Last season, she started eight games and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Sky have lost several notable players from their title-winning team. Candace Parker is joining the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced that she is leaving Chicago in free agency and Allie Quigley is sitting out the 2023 season.

Local

music and musicians 2 hours ago

Hoping to Buy to Tickets to See Beyoncé in Chicago? A Major Deadline is Just Hours Away

Health & Science 3 hours ago

Could Fungal Pandemic Behind ‘The Last of Us' Apocalypse Actually Happen? Experts Weigh In

There are only three holdovers from 2021 left on Chicago’s roster: WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, Ruthy Hebard and Dana Evans.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us