Ayo Dosunmu Weathers Soldier Field Rain Storm to Cheer on Bears

Ayo Dosunmu weathers rain storm to cheer on Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu is a Chicagoan.

As evidence, check his diploma from Morgan Park High School, or the countless testimonials by Chicago Bulls coaches and teammates that he is a fearless player and tireless worker.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You could also mosey over to Dosunmu's Instagram account, where he Sunday afternoon posted a video of him rooting on his hometown Bears from the rain-soaked seats of Soldier Field:





(📸 via ayodos_11 | IG) https://twitter.com/BN_Bears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BN_Bears(📸 via ayodos_11 | IG) pic.twitter.com/BEWIjcB251 — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls)

Indeed, only a true fan could have weathered those conditions. Sunday saw various areas of Chicago log 3 to 5 inches of rain in a storm that produced some of the city's most severe flooding in recent memory.

Still, through a field that by the fourth quarter appeared almost completely submerged, the Bears marched to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. (Although perhaps a better verb would be "slid".)

Football is fun pic.twitter.com/Yc9RZwUajw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 11, 2022

Dosunmu's offseason is coming to an end, with the opening of NBA training camps looming in the final week of September. His Bulls will then seek to build on the 46-36 record and playoff berth they achieved in 2021-22, while Dosunmu will look to use his stellar rookie season as a springboard to even loftier individual heights.

All the while, expect him to continue rooting on his underdog Bears. As all Chicagoans will.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.