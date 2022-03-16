Avoid Potentially Toxic Debris Spotted Around Major Warehouse Fire, Indiana Officials Warn

Amid a major warehouse fire in Plainfield, Indiana, fire officials asked that people avoid coming into contact with potentially hazardous debris found around the site.

A fire at the Walmart Distribution Center, located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy. in Plainfield, Indiana, was reported at 11:57 a.m., according to reporting from NBC-affiliate WTHR.

Bargersville Fire Department Deputy Michael Pruitt tweeted photos of the debris, noting that "these materials can be very toxic," and advising those near the distribution center to not handle the debris.

Photos of these materials are popping up on social media. This is debris from the Walmart Distribution Center on fire. These materials can be very toxic. Do not handle these materials. pic.twitter.com/TXuWQ5dqdY — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) March 16, 2022

"These burnt materials can contain toxic carcinogens.This is the very reason firefighters where protective gear and respiratory protection. Just avoid it. I'm quite certain that heath officials will be addressing these issues as this plays out," Pruitt said on social media.

According to reports, firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call to find the distribution center fully engulfed by the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., all 1,000 Walmart employees were accounted for and got out safely, WTHR reported.

Officials have not yet provided a cause for the fire and asked that people avoid the area at this time.