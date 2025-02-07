Autopsy inconclusive for Chicago police officer found fatally shot in Garfield Ridge

The cause of death remains unknown for a Chicago police officer found fatally shot Wednesday in Garfield Ridge, officials said Thursday.

The 27-year-old officer was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to her head, according to Chicago police. A death investigation is underway.

A Thursday autopsy was inconclusive and pending a police investigation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The officer worked in the Gresham District, which includes parts of Englewood, Gresham, Chicago Lawn, Chatham and other nearby neighborhoods.

Her boyfriend, also a Chicago police officer, was at the home at the time of the shooting, according to law enforcement sources.

Over police radio, dispatchers told responding officers “girlfriend hit her head.” A dispatcher then said, “they’re doing CPR on her,” asking that an officer go to the scene to “make sure everything is OK.”

The 27-year-old had been on the job for three years. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling wrote in an email to the department that her loss was “a shock to her family and those who knew her, and it is our responsibility to support them as they grieve. We must also keep her 006th district family and Academy classmates in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Snelling said in the email.

Snelling encouraged officers to find “support in others” and offered the department’s employee assistance program and peer support.