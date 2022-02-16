Auto Part Delays Impacting Area Mechanics and Drivers

Automotive mechanics are in high demand to keep cars running longer at the same time auto parts are getting more difficult to find.

According to the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, there may be delays with brake pads, batteries, suspension parts and parts with sensors, to name a few.

The AASA said the delays are resulting from challenges with raw material, shipping and workers.

"You may be lucky and your particular part and component, it’s in stock and the local distributor has that part and the repair person can get it on your vehicle, or you may have the fact that they just can’t get your part and it may be a long delay," said Paul McCarthy of the AASA.

Janessa Wagner, owner of Itasca Automotive Repair, said on some days she has been spending hours trying to find auto parts.

"I have to use multiple stores to get one car finished, instead of getting everything from one place," Wagner said.

Wagner urges consumers not to wait if they need to repair a vehicle.

"Because you don’t know how long it's going to take to get the parts," Wagner said.

John Gerson told NBC 5 his car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower last November and an auto body shop is waiting on a part to complete his car's repair.

"This happens and it’s like, well, I don’t have a car, but then that means I can’t go to work and that means I can’t see a customer at work and there's so many layers below just the initial problem," Gerson said.