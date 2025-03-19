Authorities in a northwest Chicago suburb warned residents of the potential for a heavy odor in the area Wednesday, which could spread to other cities.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office said crews from We Energies were working in the Richmond area and "advised they will be releasing natural gas while they are working."

"There is a chance that some residents will smell a heavy Natural Gas Odor in the area," the alert stated.

The work was expected to last until 7 p.m.

Authorities noted that wind gusts could also bring the odor to surrounding cities.

A wind advisory doesn't take effect in the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday, but severe storms are possible in the afternoon hours, which could bring damaging gusts to several suburbs.