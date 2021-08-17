Authorities Searching Oswego Park for 4 Possibly-Armed Suspects Tuesday, Officials Say

Police in suburban Oswego are searching for at least four suspects who were allegeldy involved in a shots-fired incident in Aurora on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from Aurora police, the department is assisting authorities in Oswego in their search for the suspects in the area around Ogden Falls Park, located in the 300 block of East Washington in Oswego.

Residents are being urged to avoid the park while the investigation remains underway.

According to Oswego police, the suspects may be armed, and any residents who observe suspicious activity are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

According to Aurora police, officers were called to a scene in the 200 block of Hill Avenue after reports of shots being fired at the location earlier Tuesday.

As the search continues at the park, police have used numerous resources, including perimeter checks, K-9 units and drone searches. The Illinois State Police also provided a fixed wing plane for the search, but none of the suspects have been apprehended.

Police are asking anyone with home video surveillance or any information to call authorities immediately.

Police provided descriptions of three of the suspects. One was described as a Black male with black dreadlocks, wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and red shoes.

A second suspect was described as a Black male with black dreadlocks, a navy blue sports jersey, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, and dark shoes.

A third suspect is described as a Black male with short hair, wearing a white t-shirt, jean shorts, white shoes, and a black baseball cap.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.