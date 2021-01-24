Authorities Find Body in Des Plaines River After Vehicle Hits Tree, Rolls Into Water

Illinois State Police believe they have located the body of a driver whose vehicle hit a tree and tumbled into the Des Plaines River Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, Riverside and Lyons police officers were called to the scene of a crash on Barrypoint Road in Lyons at approximately 8:22 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on the roadway had left the pavement, struck a tree, and tumbled into the Des Plaines River.

Authorities were able to recover a vehicle from the river approximately 500 yards downstream from the crash site, but there was no sign of the driver. Authorities do not believe that the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

On Sunday afternoon, Illinois State Police confirmed that a body had been found in the river. The victim's identity has not been publicly released at this time.