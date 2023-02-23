Authorities Say Libertyville Carjackers Dropped Toddler Off in Business Parking Lot After Running Over Child's Mother

Authorities in suburban Libertyville say that a 2-year-old boy was found safe in a parking lot of a business after he was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle, with the thief running over the child's mother Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspects in the case are still at large, but the child was found unharmed in the parking lot of a suburban business.

Meanwhile, the child's 34-year-old mother, who is six months pregnant, suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene.

“Absolutely terrible situation for any parent,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli. “We responded to a home in Unincorporated Libertyville. The 911 caller had just been carjacked.”

Authorities in Lake County said the woman returned home just after 3:30 p.m. near Buckley and River Roads and was in the process of bringing her second child inside when someone in a white BMW pulled into her driveway and attempted to steal her car.

The suspect is described as a man, tall, and thin wearing a light grey zipped up hoodie, and a light green COVID style mask.

Authorities said the suspect struggled with the victim, who was trying to protect her son. The victim was attacked then knocked to the ground. The suspect drove off with her vehicle, with her 2-year-old son still inside.

At that time, the mom was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles.

“One of the drivers either the driver of her stolen Volkswagen or the BMW ran her over while they were fleeing from her driveway,” said Covelli.

While authorities desperately searched for the missing toddler, a Good Samaritan called 911 saying they found a small child in an industrial parking lot in the 2200 block Lakeside Drive in Waukegan.

“The driver of the stolen Volkswagen got out and essentially dumped the 2-year-old in the parking lot of this business. The Good Samaritan called 911. Both of the vehicles fled from the scene,” he said. “She ran out and was able to bring this (child) to safety before the child walked into a busy roadway, which was nearby.”

Covelli said the child was unharmed.

“We’re very lucky that the child was not struck by a car,” he said. “We’re lucky that this 2-year-old was unharmed. Very fortunate.”

Authorities are now searching for the driver and passenger of a white BMW described as a 2000’s model with a black bumper and a loud exhaust.

“The victim is obviously very thankful that her son is unharmed and back together with the family reunited and rightfully so the victim is horrified over what happened," Covelli said.

NBC 5 learned the victim, who is six months pregnant, is being treated in the hospital in serious, but stable condition with injuries to her torso and legs. Authorities said her vehicle was recovered in a parking lot just down the street from where her son was found.

If you recognize the stolen BMW or have any information you’re asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 847-377-4000 or contact the Lake County CrimeStoppers at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org