Drone video shows home completely leveled after explosion in Unincorporated Lisle

Drone footage obtained by NBC Chicago shows the aftermath of an explosion that completely leveled a home Saturday in unincorporated Lisle, according to authorities.

Video taken by Elier Roman shows smoke and flames pouring out of a field of debris, where a residence previously stood along Ivanhoe Avenue near Warrenville Road.

In a Facebook post at 6:45 p.m., the Lisle Police Department said it was assisting firefighters with an "incident" in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe. Authorities later confirmed the incident was a house explosion and have asked residents to avoid the area due to a large police and fire department presence nearby.

The Lisle-Woodbridge Fire Department tweeted that it was on the scene of an explosion at a single family home and that no injuries were reported.

A gas leak appears to have been the cause of the explosion, according to Illinois State Police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.