Man in Custody After Jumping Fence, Attempting to Climb on Private Plane at Midway Airport

Chicago police say that a 33-year-old man is in custody after he jumped over a fence and attempted to climb onto a private jet at Midway International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the man jumped over a barrier in the 5300 block of West 55th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. and made his way toward a runway at the airport.

The man attempted to stop a private jet, and attempted to climb onto the aircraft before he was taken into custody.

The man was transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation, according to police.

So far, no ground stop has been ordered for planes, and no flight delays are currently being reported by the Chicago Department of Aviation.

