Authorities Release Name of Hatchet-Wielding Man Killed by Naperville Police in Traffic Stop

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Naperville police officer after he allegedly lunged with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday.

He was identified Tuesday as Edward C. Samaan, 28, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The officer pulled a car over about 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another car pulled up alongside, Naperville police said.

A man got out of that car and “charged” at the officer with a hatchet in his hand, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officer opened fire and struck the man, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured. Police released a still from the officer’s body camera appearing to show the man with the weapon in his hand.

An independent investigation into the officer’s use of force will be conducted by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.