Authorities investigating suspicious package at Des Plaines police station

The Des Plaines Police Department temporarily relocated department operations Friday evening after a suspicious package was discovered at its station.

In a Facebook post at around 6 p.m., Des Plaines police said it was investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at police headquarters, 1420 Miner St. Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to the large number of emergency vehicles.

As a result of the incident, police operations were moved from the station to city hall, according to authorities.

Footage captured by Sky 5 showed numerous fire department vehicles on scene, along with many first responders.

Additional information had yet to be released late Friday.