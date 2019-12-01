Authorities in suburban Lake Station suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a lake on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Grand Boulevard Lake just before noon Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body floating on the surface of the water. Officers on the scene confirmed that a body was in the water, and officials from the Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Lake Station Fire Department retrieved the body a short time later.

Authorities have identified the victim as 34-year-old Erik Lozano. According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, Lozano's death has been ruled a homicide.