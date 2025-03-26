McHenry County

Authorities in Chicago suburb warn of potential for ‘heavy' odor Wednesday

Officials noted that, depending on wind gusts Wednesday, surrounding cities may also smell the same odor

Residents in multiple Chicago suburbs may notice an unusual odor Wednesday, authorities warned.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, the Natural Gas Pipeline Company is working in Richmond and "releasing natural gas while working."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The work will be taking place at the intersection of Burgett Road and Keystone Road, with the potential smell expected for a 12-hour span.

"There is a chance that some residents will smell a heavy Natural Gas Odor in the area," the sheriff's office wrote in an alert to residents.

Officials noted that, depending on wind gusts Wednesday, surrounding cities may also smell the same odor.

So what might that smell like?

Local

Retail 9 mins ago

Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar for $1B as store closures, price increases continue

Music & Musicians 3 hours ago

Lady Gaga coming to Chicago as part of 2025 ‘The Mayhem Ball' world tour

Natural gas is odorless, but an additive called mercaptan is included to alert people of leaks, according to Peoples Gas.

"Mercaptan has a highly recognizable, sulfur-like, 'rotten egg' odor used to help people detect a leak," the company notes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This marks the second time the same area has been warned of such a smell.

Last week, authorities said crews from We Energies were working in the Richmond area and "advised they will be releasing natural gas while they are working."

This article tagged under:

McHenry County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us