Residents in multiple Chicago suburbs may notice an unusual odor Wednesday, authorities warned.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, the Natural Gas Pipeline Company is working in Richmond and "releasing natural gas while working."

The work will be taking place at the intersection of Burgett Road and Keystone Road, with the potential smell expected for a 12-hour span.

"There is a chance that some residents will smell a heavy Natural Gas Odor in the area," the sheriff's office wrote in an alert to residents.

Officials noted that, depending on wind gusts Wednesday, surrounding cities may also smell the same odor.

So what might that smell like?

Natural gas is odorless, but an additive called mercaptan is included to alert people of leaks, according to Peoples Gas.

"Mercaptan has a highly recognizable, sulfur-like, 'rotten egg' odor used to help people detect a leak," the company notes.

This marks the second time the same area has been warned of such a smell.

Last week, authorities said crews from We Energies were working in the Richmond area and "advised they will be releasing natural gas while they are working."