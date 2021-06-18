lake shore drive

Authorities Identify Teen Killed in Lake Shore Drive Crash Near Gold Coast

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was killed when he lost control of a Cadillac Escalade on Lake Shore Drive along the Gold Coast early Thursday.

Chris Torres was speeding south around 1:30 a.m. and crashed through a guard rail and knocked down a light poll in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was thrown from the SUV.

The teen was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Rogers Park.

The Chicago Police Major Accident’s Unit was investigating.

