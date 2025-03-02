Authorities identify person responsible for Cicero apartment building explosion

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Cicero officials on Saturday identified the person responsible for an apartment building explosion that displaced 11 families in mid-February.

Authorities said Anthony Avila-Puebla, 31, was killed in the explosion on Feb. 15 in the 2200 block of South Central Avenue. His remains were discovered in the debris.

Video captured Avila-Puebla parking his vehicle a half a block from the residence, removing a 5-gallon jug and entering the building, according to a town of Cicero spokesperson. He then exited with the jug, which was empty, and returned to his vehicle.

Avila-Puebla was seen removing multiple jugs from his vehicle on two other occasions and entering the building. An explosion then took place, and Avila-Puebla wasn't seen exiting the home, officials said.

An investigation determined the jugs contained a flammable liquid, and Avila-Puebla was responsible. The explosion erupted while a number of the home's residents attended a wedding.

A motive remained unclear Saturday night.