Authorities Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Lake Michigan ‘Playpen' Saturday

A man’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday in an area known locally as the “Playpen,” officials said.

The man’s body was recovered around 5 p.m. from the lake near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He was identified as 29-year-old Spencer Williams by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities had been searching for a man who was presumed to have drowned after he fell from a boat in the area Wednesday.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

The “Playpen” is a popular spot for boaters, due to its designation as a no-wake zone and its protection from waves by break walls. Boats there are known to tie together and the area has a reputation for partying.

Earlier this week, police and fire officials urged people to “please be responsible” after three apparent drownings occurred in the area within two days, which followed a horrific accident last weekend when a woman’s legs were severed when a boat backed into a raft she was on.