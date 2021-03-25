Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Chicago Building After Investigation Prompts Hazmat Response

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead inside a high-rise apartment building in downtown Chicago, sparking an investigation that prompted a hazmat response while authorities evacuated parts of the building and shut down the area.

Theodore Hilk, 30, was found dead Tuesday night in a unit on the 7th floor of the apartment building located at 240 E. Illinois St. in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, which did not release a cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Chicago police said that while they were investigating his death at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers discovered hazardous materials, prompting a SWAT team and bomb unit response. A source said the materials discovered were explosives.

Authorities said two floors of the building were evacuated.

"I said, 'What's happening?' and he said, 'Don't worry about it, but there have been a small amount of explosives detected,'" recalled Dawne Davenport, a resident who was evacuated.

Police brought in "special containers" so the material could be transported and disposed of safely. Police said that out of an abundance of caution, when the materials were removed they would be detonated elsewhere safely.

Chicago police have not disclosed what those materials were. The scene was cleared at around 11 p.m. and residents were allowed back into the building.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.